The Turkish Red Crescent (Kızılay), which has been the most concrete example of the compassion and benevolence of the Turkish nation since its establishment, has opened a new exhibition with the theme of kindness at Istanbul Airport. The “Meeting in Kindness” exhibition, launched on May 8, World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day, includes 26 photographs reflecting the work of Red Crescent and Red Cross volunteers on the subjects of epidemics, natural disasters, wars and droughts.

Turkish Red Crescent President Kerem Kınık, Director-General of the International Committee of the Red Cross Robert Mardini, Deputy General Manager for Operations of Istanbul Airport Mehmet Büyükkaytan and many other guests attended the opening ceremony of the exhibition.

Speaking at the ceremony, Red Crescent President Kınık drew attention to the importance of May 8, the birthday of Henry Dunant, the founder of the Red Cross-Red Crescent Movement. Kınık said: “The Red Crescent and Red Cross Day is the celebration of the volunteer people who try to spread the goodness with the same goals, vision and values, in all geographies of the world, regardless of religion, language, race or geography.”

The president added that the photo exhibition features stories of kindness from 26 different national societies. “Each photo has different good stories. When you visit this place, you will see the stories of your own countries and your own volunteers.”

Director-General of the International Committee of the Red Cross Mardini also implied the importance of celebrating the work of more than 15 million volunteers in his speech. “Among the main aims of this movement are dignity in war, conflict, crisis and natural disasters. When necessary, these volunteers protect men, women and children against floods, droughts, earthquakes, and natural and technological disasters at the front.”

“Meeting in Kindness” will remain open throughout the week.