The "Respect for Leonardo da Vinci" exhibition, which was closed to visitors due to the coronavirus pandemic in western Izmir province, was reopened as of July 1.

According to the written statement made by the Izmir Metropolitan Municipality, Ahmet Adnan Saygun Art Center (AASSM) opened its doors to its visitors with all the precautions against COVID-19.

The exhibition, organized at the 500th anniversary of da Vinci’s death, will host visitors under strict measures. At the entrance, the body temperature of the visitors will be taken and visitors will not be allowed to enter without a mask.

A visitor examines a work at the exhibition in Izmir, western Turkey, June 29, 2020. (AA PHOTO)

The exhibit features sculptures, oil paintings and video shows from Tülin Onat, Bedri Baykam, Devrim Erbil, Ergin Inan, Yalçın Gökçebağ, Fevzi Karakoç, Onay Akbaş, Cem Sağbil, Mercan Dede, Barış Sarıbaş, Bahar Oganer and Burçin Erdi, who are inspired by da Vinci.

History professor Ilber Ortaylı, poet Ahmet Telli, theater actor Mehmet Erbil and writers Nedim Gürsel, Sunay Akın, Ibrahim Karaoğlu, Metin Celal, Mustafa Tolay, Durmuş Akbulut and Yalın Alpay supported the exhibition. Curated by Karaoğlu, the exhibition’s project was developed by painter Onay Akbaş. It can be visited free of charge on weekdays and Saturday between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. and on Sunday 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. until July 30.