The Sakıp Sabancı Museum Gift Shop is hosting a New Year's Market through Dec. 31 to showcase hand-picked products of a number of designers and brands. The shop offers a wide range of products inspired by the artwork displayed in the museum’s international exhibitions.

A scarf decorated with artistic patterns from the Sakıp Sabancı Museum Store.

Held both at the store location and online, the New Year's Market meets both individual and corporate gift needs with its rich variety of products, including textiles, books, stationery supplies, jewelry, ceramics, bags and umbrellas.

The market includes the pieces of many designers whose works have long been on sale in the gift shop, such as Saliha Kartal, Esra Carus, Damla Art, Tansu Komar and Burcu Sülek. However, at the special invitation of the museum, other artists are also participating in the market this year, including Bahar Korçan, Pınar Yeğin, Lug Von Siga’s designer Gül Ağış, Zeynep Saraçoğlu, Pia Hakko, Pelin Yaşar, Aylin Bilgiç, Gamze Araz Eskinazi, Rumisu, Sema Kentel, Münire Alabaz, Tülin Bozüyük, Elif Gönenç Camcıgil and Hülya Çelik Papuççuoğlu.

The market also features online conversations with these designers every Wednesday.