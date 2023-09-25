An exhibition dedicated to Sandor Petöfi, often hailed as Hungary's national poet and a central figure in the country's literary and cultural history, has opened in Istanbul's Istanbul Liszt Institute Hungarian Cultural Center.

Consisting of paintings by artist Haydar Özay, inspired by the poet's life and poems, "Petöfi for the First Time in Istanbul" nods to the life of the literary luminary whose impact extended far beyond his brief 26 years of life. He is best known for his contributions to Hungarian Romantic poetry, which marked a departure from the traditional classical style of the era. Petöfi's verses are characterized by their emotional intensity, vivid imagery and a deep connection to the Hungarian landscape and its history.

For this, the Liszt Institute will celebrate the 200th birthday of Sandor Petöfi in 2023 with a series of events.

"Freedom and love, my creed!; These are the two I need; For love, I'll freely sacrifice; My earthly spell; For freedom, I will sacrifice; My love as well," echoed the verses of his poem, which most Hungarians know by heart.

Painter Haydar Özay articulated the essence of his exhibition: "For three decades, I've cherished the extraordinary poems and epic life of Petçfi, a memory that has remained indelible since my first encounter with his work. His literary prowess and historical significance have been an enduring wellspring of inspiration for my art. This exhibition marks my paintings' harmonious convergence of literature and history, commencing its journey with humble origins."

Renowned for his artistic tributes to prominent Turkish luminaries such as Aşık Veysel and Nazım Hikmet, Haydar Özay rightfully earns the title of a painter devoted to the realms of literature, poetry and theater. With an unwavering passion, he continuously pens new chapters within the canvas of his artistry.

The exhibition can be visited until Nov. 15.