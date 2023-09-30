Art enthusiasts and curators were left in shock and disbelief after a flash flood struck the 18th Contemporary Istanbul (CI) in the city's famed Tersane neighborhood earlier Friday.

The flood reportedly damaged several art pieces, prompting a call for safekeeping and refunds from art lovers. There were also reports of contributing foreign galleries asking for compensation over damages to the valuable artworks.

The 18th CI kicked off Thursday and was set to run until Sunday.

A photo taken by one of the art lovers shows a damaged art piece in the Contemporary Istanbul (CI) fair in Tersane Istanbul, Istanbul, Türkiye, Sept. 30, 2023.

The art fair at the historic Tersane Istanbul, situated on the grounds of a former Ottoman-era shipyard along the Golden Horn, was a cultural event featuring 75 galleries and initiatives from 22 countries.

A lineup of galleries representing Europe, the Middle East, South America, Africa, East Asia and the United States had gathered to showcase a diverse array of contemporary art.

However, the atmosphere at CI took a tragic turn when a flash flood hit the venue Friday, causing significant damage to many of the art pieces on display.

A photo, captured from a video by an art lover at the event, shows staff cleaning up after the flood that struck Contemporary Istanbul in Tersane, Istanbul, Türkiye, Sept. 30, 2023.

Water inundated the exhibition spaces, threatening invaluable artworks, and leaving the participating galleries and artists in shock.

Art galleries, who had poured money into these pieces, are now seeking compensation for the damage incurred.

The exact extent of the loss is still being assessed, but initial reports suggest that a substantial number of artworks have been affected.

As the floodwaters recede and the cleanup begins, gallery owners and artists are left grappling with the financial and emotional toll of this unforeseen disaster.

The Turkish and international art community expressed solidarity with those affected by the unfortunate incident.