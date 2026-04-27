The 61st edition of the Venice Biennale International Art Exhibition meets art lovers between May 9 and Nov. 22, 2026 (preview: May 6-8). While the Turkish Pavilion presents Nilbar Güreş’s “Kissing Your Eyes,” the biennial itself is already under discussion due to reactions from the EU regarding Russia’s participation and the controversy surrounding a 2 million euro grant cut ($2.3 million).

In a city where history rarely loosens its grip, a new voice enters the conversation. From May 6 to Nov. 1, 2026, the historic Palazzo Gradenigo in Campo Santa Giustina becomes the setting for “Silence,” an exhibition that signals both an arrival and an intention. With this show, the Güneştekin Foundation formally establishes its Italian base an expansion that feels less like a geographic move and more like a cultural proposition.

An artwork on display by Ahmet Güneştekin in the “Silence” exhibition at the Venice Biennale, Venice, Italy, April 25, 2026. (Photo by Funda Karayel)

Curated by Sergio Risaliti and supported by Yıldız Holding, “Silence” resists spectacle in favor of density. Ahmet Güneştekin presents 22 works, 11 monumental bronze sculptures alongside 11 mixed-media pieces installed across the palazzo’s restored ground and first floors and extending outward into its architectural skin. There is, perhaps, a deliberate irony in the title. In Venice, especially on the eve of another frenetic biennial cycle, silence is a rare commodity. Yet here it becomes a method. Güneştekin’s works lean into absence and memory, asking viewers to slow down, to notice the weight of what is not immediately visible. The masks on the faces of the figures felt like they were carrying another reality of this world.

Susan Sontag interprets modern art’s gradual movement toward silence as a form of resistance. According to her, art sometimes refuses explanation and returns to the intensity of experience itself. For Ahmet Güneştekin, this exhibition stands exactly in that space. And I think, for me as well. Palazzo Gradenigo’s journey into art, initiated with “Silence,” positions itself as a global center focusing on young and disadvantaged artists through exhibitions and interdisciplinary programs. Through Güneştekin’s artistic language, the project aims to establish lasting cultural bridges and create an inclusive space for future generations.

Funda Karayel poses with artist Ahmet Güneştekin (L), Mehmet Tütüncü, CEO of Yıldız Holding (R) and Murat Ülker, board member of Yıldız Holding, at the Venice Biennale, Venice, Italy, April 25, 2026. (Photo by Funda Karayel)

'Silence as a powerful bridge'

Murat Ülker, board member of Yıldız Holding, said during the preview: “Silence is a powerful bridge connecting the past and the present.” We believe happiness grows when shared and art plays a unifying and transformative role for both individuals and society. Ahmet Güneştekin is one of the artists who has established a strong presence in the international contemporary art scene. What stands out in his work is his ability to merge Anatolia’s multilayered cultural memory with the universal language of contemporary art. We see this initiative in Venice not only as an exhibition, but as a cultural bridge connecting past and present, local and universal, memory and future.”

A general view of Ahmet Güneştekin's "Silence" exhibition at the Venice Biennale, Venice, Italy, April 25, 2026. (Photo by Funda Karayel)

Meanwhile, CEO and Chair Mehmet Tütüncü added:

“Our philosophy of ‘Make Happy, Be Happy’ shapes not only our way of doing business but also our holistic approach to supporting art, culture and social development. We believe happiness is one of the strongest drivers of progress for individuals and societies. Art’s ability to unite, inspire, provoke thought and connect past with present aligns deeply with this vision. Ahmet Güneştekin masterfully uses the universal language of art to address memory, cultural heritage and shared human values. We believe ‘Silence’ will leave a strong mark on the international art world.”

An artwork on display by Ahmet Güneştekin in the “Silence” exhibition at the Venice Biennale, Venice, Italy, April 25, 2026. (Photo by Funda Karayel)

In addition to this, when I asked art enthusiast Murat Ülker about his collection, he gently resisted the word itself. “I don’t collect,” he said, “I simply gather the works I love.” It is a subtle distinction, yet one that reveals a great deal about his relationship with art less about ownership, more about connection. That same instinct extends well beyond canvases and sculptures. There are, of course, the cars he has been quietly gathering over the years what classics they must be, one can only imagine though he would likely shy away from calling that a “collection” too. And then there is the 1975 model boat he personally restored, treating it with the same care and attention as any artwork. For him, aesthetics are not confined to gallery walls; they move, they age, they carry stories. With more than 2,000 works of art already under his roof, one cannot help but say this plainly: as art lovers, we find ourselves waiting perhaps even expecting that this body of work will one day become a museum.

An exterior view of Ahmet Güneştekin’s “Silence” exhibition, with a view of a gondola and the canal, Venice, Italy, April 25, 2026. (Photo by Funda Karayel)

Palazzo Gradenigo

Originally built in the 16th century for the Gradenigo family, Palazzo Gradenigo stands among the treasured palaces of the Venetian lagoon. Purchased in 2024 by Ahmet Güneştekin, the building is currently undergoing restoration led by architect Alberto Torsello. With the completion of the project by the end of the year, the five-story, 2000-square-meter structure will serve as the Venice headquarters of the Güneştekin Foundation.