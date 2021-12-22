The London branch of the Yunus Emre Institute (YEE), which introduces Turkey's cultural heritage in creative ways to foreigners, is accepting submissions for the fourth edition of the Turkish Community Art Exhibition.

Featuring the original works from artists of all abilities and in all mediums, this annual exhibition of the YEE, organized in collaboration with the Turkish Consulate General in London, introduces the unity and creativity among members of and around the Turkish community.

Over 70 artists applied with 140 artwork samples for the third edition of the Turkish Community Art Exhibition. The jury members of the show studiously chose 88 art pieces of 51 artists, and the exhibition comprising of authentic works from traditional arts to ceramics and sculptures was presented to art lovers online due to the COVID-19 lockdown in 2021. The show received great attention on the international platform.

"Dandelion" by Nagihan Seymour from the third edition of the Turkish Community Art Exhibition. (Courtesy of YEE London)

Featuring a wide variety of artistic styles and mediums, this exhibition was started to encourage emerging and established artists of the United Kingdom-based Turkish community to form supportive networks as well as to connect Turkish artists to art seekers.

Alongside the works of talented artists, the past exhibitions have clearly displayed the Turkish artistic community’s unwavering appreciation for art and culture and its abundant potential in both artistic talents and being the strongest pillar in the excellent bilateral relations between Turkey and the U.K.

This year’s exhibition will also continue to reach out to art lovers in its online space. From traditional Turkish art to photography, from digital art to short films and performances, the Turkish Community Art Exhibition is looking for submissions of creative works.

The deadline for submitting artworks is Jan. 31, 2022. Applicants should submit each work alongside the application form found on the YEE London website. The exhibition will be viewable online between Feb. 21 and March 21, 2022.