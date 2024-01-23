Yapı Kredi bomontiada in Istanbul unveils the exhibition "The Chaotic Charm of the Mega City" by Resul Aytemür, showcasing his recent oil paintings that intricately explore the urban lives of city dwellers, from Feb. 2 to Feb.28.

Curated by architect Erhan Işözen, the exhibition showcases a collection of oil paintings that capture the humanistic emotions of supporters, street musicians, itinerant vendors, district markets with diverse identities, parks and the backstreets of the Istanbul suburb of Beyoğlu. Additionally, visitors can explore paintings that depict the values of human beings, natural landscapes and scenes of the sea and people during the summer.

Artwork by Resul Aytemür, Istanbul, Türkiye. (Photo courtesy of Yapı Kredi bomontiada)

Resul Aytemür describes his exhibition stating: "In the exhibition, you will see paintings that cover my recent works selected from my own archive. My paintings are technically created with oil on large canvases. I produce my paintings with a documentary approach, transferring the essence of the city, neighborhood and the spirit of the time I live in. In recent years, I have preferred to create compositions with multiple figures in my paintings. The neighborhoods, streets and people of Beyoğlu are the sources of inspiration for my paintings."

The exhibition, representing the continuation of Resul Aytemür's professional painting career spanning nearly half a century, can be visited every day.