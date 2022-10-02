The feeling of running to a new exhibition always evokes an intellectual response. Now, the Turkish House (Türkevi) located in New York City is hosting a unique exhibition called "The Connect" that unfurls the hidden gems of Anatolia through landscape photography consisting of Türkiye's different regions and constructing a bridge that connects Türkiye and the United States.

The exhibition opened its doors for the art goers at the Turkish House with the collaboration of Turkish Airlines, dubbed the global airline flying to more countries than any other, and the Consulate General of the Republic of Türkiye in New York.

Emotional content is an image’s most important element, regardless of the photographic technique. Much of the work I see these days receives lots of emotional reactions from viewers. For that reason, photography for me is not about its appearance but rather the feeling evoked by a landscape that cuts across the constraints of culture.

Similarly, "The Connect" exhibition highlights landscape photography from different regions of Türkiye, bringing together 49 cities, and emphasizing the unseen face of Anatolia to reveal new perspectives on the well-known and celebrated destinations. Consisting of photographs from the lens of Murat Dağaslan, one of the riveting new generation photographers of the art world, the exhibition is curated by Serhat Kula.

Morgan Freeman during the opening event of New York City's Turkish House (Türkevi) exhibition entitled "The Connect," New York, U.S., Sept. 20, 2022. (Photo by Funda Karayel)

Through his photographs, Dağaslan aims to recreate everyday moments in an unorthodox way. Shot over two years, the photographs of "The Connect" exhibition craft a unique perspective on Türkiye.

When I visited the exhibition, I felt again that the history of Türkiye runs deep. The country is home to some gorgeous landscapes ranging from high mountains to turquoise seascapes. As you wander past one photo toward the next, your perception guides you in different directions on how light and time transform landscapes.

At the opening ceremony, famous actor Morgan Freeman shared his messages through a video saying: "Good evening everyone. It is with great regret that I am unable to join you, but I’d like to give a warm welcome to "The Connect" photography exhibition, presented by Turkish Airlines and the Consulate General of the Republic of Türkiye in New York. As Turkish Airlines’ brand ambassador, it’s been an honor to be a part of the airline’s mission to bring people together, to 'make far feel close' and 'bring there to here.' It’s been a long journey these past few years, and the importance of re-connecting, and finding new perspectives, has never been stronger."

New York City's Turkish House (Türkevi) photography exhibition "The Connect," New York, U.S., Sept. 20, 2022. (Photo by Funda Karayel)

Centered around the concept of Pangea, the supercontinent that existed millions of years ago, the exhibition pays homage to Turkish Airlines’ extensive connectivity as a global airline.

"With the spirit of adventure, and of reconnecting people, countries, and cultures as you find new horizons to explore, I hope you enjoy the evening and I invite you to reconnect and widen your world," Turkish Airlines Chairman of the Board and the Executive Committee Ahmet Bolat stated.

“In many ways, Türkiye’s history is that of humanity. With countless cultures making their home on this remarkable land, it is apparent to visitors how pivotal a role these lands have played in the development of civilized societies. More than 30 years ago we started flying to the U.S. and Turkish Airlines will be celebrating its 90th anniversary next year. Our mission today, as it was then, is to bridge continents, connect countries and unite communities,” he added.