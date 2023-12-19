Anna Laudel Düsseldorf is set to showcase the thought-provoking exhibition by renowned multidisciplinary artist Lal Batman, titled "The Floor is Lava," running until Feb. 4.

In a poignant exploration, Batman delves into the nostalgic realm of childhood games, offering a stirring reinterpretation that delves into the shadows of youthful innocence and the burdens of adulthood.

Displayed for the first time to the audience in Germany, Lal Batman's "The Floor is Lava" distinctly deviates in style and approach from his previous exhibitions.

The interior design of Anna Laudel Düsseldorf gallery, reminiscent of the complex mazes of dreams and the veins drawn by lava erupting from a volcano, adds a new dimension to Batman's enigmatic world.

"Divine Teardrop" by Lal Batman, oil, ink, and varnish on canvas. (Photo courtesy of Anna Laudel)

Utilizing futuristic landscapes and underground depictions in video installations, the artist transforms psychological and mental processes into scenarios filled with humor and irony.

Batman's self-composed background music, resembling a type of cerebral relaxation called Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response (ASMR), captivates viewers with its repetitive rhythms, creating a hypnotic, trance-like effect on everyone present.

The sculptures exhibited in the show greet the adult world with their grand dimensions and masses, reminiscent of the peculiar, grotesque and sometimes dangerous games we played in childhood.

"Divine Trinket" by Lal Batman, ink on engraving textured paper, aluminum. (Photo courtesy of Anna Laudel)

In this selection, Lal Batman draws inspiration not only from childhood games and dreams but also from the rapid increase in our interaction with social media and digitization, which play an increasingly critical role in our lives.

The exhibition offers an opportunity to experience the expressions of emotional needs such as admiration, love, interest, and trust, alongside the fears of hate, betrayal and rejection in this new meta-world.