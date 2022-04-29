A new touring exhibition introduces the German Bauhaus and the ethics of the art school to Taiwanese people.

The exhibition opened in April and is titled "The Whole World a Bauhaus," on display in Taiwan – the first Asian country to host the show – until July 17 at the National Taiwan Craft Research and Development Institute (NTCRI) in central Nantou County.

Commemorating the 100th anniversary of the renowned German school combining design, crafts and the fine arts, founded in 1919, the exhibition has been shown since 2018 in different countries, including Argentina, Mexico, the U.S., Uruguay, Germany and Poland.

The exhibition, which examines Bauhaus's thoughts and its craft aesthetics, was designed to demonstrate how the Bauhaus managed to become such an innovative force in design, teaching and societies in general.

Divided into eight different chapters, the exhibition focuses on an aspect of work and life at the Bauhaus between 1919 and 1933. It contains about 500 photos, paper works, models, documents, films, articles and objects.

Meanwhile, 12 speeches are to be given by both German and Taiwanese Bauhaus experts in the capital Taipei, Nantou and southern Tainan City.

Chang Jen-Chi, NTCRI Director, told a news conference in Nantou on Friday that the Bauhaus spirits stressing crafts, workshops and skills exactly echo ideas held by the Taiwanese institute founded in 1954.