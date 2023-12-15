For the fourth consecutive year, Trevor Noah is set to host the 2024 Grammy Awards as he shared the news on his podcast "What Now? With Trevor Noah” Wednesday night.

“I think it’s also important to acknowledge something. I’m hosting the Grammys,” Noah announced.

“I’m excited about that, yeah, it’s a lot of fun. I enjoy the Grammys because I get to watch the show in person and then experience and comment on it in person while it is happening,” he added.

SZA heads into the 2024 ceremony with a leading nine nominations. "Kill Bill,” her revenge anthem cloaked in an R&B ballad, earned her nods for record of the year, song of the year and best R&B performance.

"SOS” is also up for the album of the year and best progressive R&B album. The 2024 ceremony is the second time SZA has been nominated for record, album, and song in the same year.

Phoebe Bridgers has the second-most nominations, with seven. Six of those are with her band Boy Genius. Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Brandy Clark, Jon Batiste and producer Jack Antonoff also earned six.

The 66th annual Grammy Awards will take place on Feb. 4, 2024, and is produced by Fulwell 73 Productions for the Recording Academy.

Ben Winston, Raj Kapoor and Jesse Collins serve as executive producers. The event is set to be broadcast from Crypto.com Arena and will air on CBS and Paramount.