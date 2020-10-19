The Bursa International Photography Festival (BursaPhotoFest), organized by the Bursa Metropolitan Municipality and the Bursa City Council with the support of the Bursa Photography Art Association (BUFSAD), has virtually opened its 10th year with the theme "Far Away/Nearby."

According to a written statement from the Bursa Metropolitan Municipality, BursaPhotoFest normally brings together artists from all parts of the world to the western province every year, but the 10th edition must be carried out digitally due to the coronavirus outbreak. This iteration of the festival gathers picture lovers with master photographers via social media between Oct. 16 and Oct. 24.

A total of 418 exhibitions, 62 from abroad, 255 from Turkey and 101 from Bursa, applied to the festival. Curated by Kamil Fırat, the event was narrowed down to 166 exhibitions with more than 2200 photographs. In addition, there are interviews and workshop activities available on BursaPhotoFest’s YouTube channel. While a virtual fairground has been designed for exhibitions on the web, where the festival can be visited using a bird's eye view. Interviews, photo collections and other programs can be followed on the website as well.