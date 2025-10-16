Moxy Miami Wynwood, in collaboration with the Consulate of Türkiye in Miami, will host the Miami debut of Turkish artist Dilek Yalçın with her exhibition "I Declare Peace."

The three-week show opens on Oct. 8, following her recent presentation in New York.

The exhibition, featuring paintings, installations and video works, explores peace as an urgent and tangible act. Yalçın reimagines universal symbols like flocks of birds and carousels, intertwining personal memory, ritual and cultural heritage.

“If war can be declared, then peace can be declared too. Let’s be bold enough to imagine it and brave enough to insist on it,” Yalçın said.

Artwork on display as part of the “I Declare Peace” exhibition, Miami, U.S. (Courtesy of Dilek Yalçın)

An exclusive cocktail reception will be held Oct. 10, welcoming more than 200 guests from Miami’s cultural, diplomatic and creative communities.

Yalçın’s artistic approach blends classical and contemporary mediums, reflecting her Turkish heritage alongside a universal call for unity. Having exhibited internationally, she describes her work as a bridge between aesthetics and cultural diplomacy.

The exhibition will coincide with the Wynwood Art Walk in October, increasing its visibility among international visitors, collectors and the local creative scene.