The journalists, filmmakers and communicators of the future are continued to be supported by the Presidency For Turks Abroad and Related Communities (YTB), as the organization has opened applications for its competition "Turkish Diaspora Media Awards."

The competition aims to encourage original and qualified studies in the field of media in the Turkish diaspora and to support future journalists, communicators and filmmakers.

The event will feature the categories of Short Film, Script, Photography, Investigative Journalism and New Media.

The organization will accept applications until Sept. 30, 2021.

Applicants will need to be Turkish citizens residing abroad, and between the ages of 15 and 40. Blue cardholders can also apply to the competition.

Apart from money prizes, 50 candidates, 10 from each category, will be able to attend the Turkish Diaspora Media Academy free of charge.

Currently, the top prize stands at a figure of €5,000 in the Short Film section.

YTB was established a decade ago in 2010, with the goal of coordinating activities of Turks living abroad, related (sister) communities and the Turkiye Scholarship Program, and develop the services and activities carried out in these fields.