The Göbeklitepe archaeological site in the southeastern province of Şanlıurfa will be featured in the "Hilal-i Ahmer Collection," which is being organized by the Turkish Red Crescent to raise awareness of art and humanitarian aid.

According to the statement released by the Governorship of Şanlıurfa, the Turkish Red Crescent drew together works by formidable artists and designers in the "Hilal-i Ahmer Collection." Included in the UNESCO World Heritage List as the oldest settlement in the world with 12,000 years of history, Göbeklitepe will be represented by surrealist painter Vahap Aydoğan. Aydoğan will be decorating a crescent model sent by the Turkish Red Crescent with Göbeklitepe motifs.

Vahap Aydoğan will decorate the crescent model with motifs from the Göbeklitepe archaeological site. (AA Photo)

Aydoğan stated that once the collection is completed, it will be exhibited in important centers around the country, stressing that this compilation aims to raise society's awareness of humanitarian aid and art issues.

“I wanted to add Göbeklitepe, one of the most beautiful places of Şanlıurfa and the world, to the collection,” he said. “Thus, every time the 'Hilal-i Ahmer Collection' is exhibited, Göbeklitepe will also be promoted. My work with the collection under the auspices of the presidency will be on display at the airports of major cities such as Istanbul, İzmir, Antalya and Ankara.”

The Turkish Red Crescent, founded in 1868, is one of the biggest humanitarian organizations in the world and has a deep-rooted history.