The concert series "Turkish Tango in its 100th Year" beckons music enthusiasts to experience an unparalleled evening of melodies and movement.

Presented in collaboration with Iş Sanat and the National Reassurance (Milli Re) Chamber Orchestra conducted by Hakan Şensoy, will feature talented soloists and graceful dancers on Jan. 31

The soloists are Ezgi Köker, Tevfik Rodos, Tolga Salman, Toros Can and Rüstem Mustafa. Dancers will also grace the stage, adding an extra layer of visual delight to the musical performance. The repertoire includes unforgettable compositions by masterful figures in Turkish tango music.

The event kicks off with Hasan Niyazi Tura's "100th Year Tango" and goes on to showcase timeless pieces by renowned masters such as Fehmi Ege, Necdet Koyutürk and Yaşar Güvenir. Works like "Ayrılık Belki Ölümden Beter," "Bal Çiçeği," "Sana Nereden Gönül Verdim" and "Sensiz Saadet" promise to take the audience on a profound journey through the depths of Turkish tango music.

Taking the stage as a soloist, Ezgi Köker began her musical education in 1995 at the Istanbul Technical University Turkish Music State Conservatory as a cello student. Graduating in 2006 from the vocal department, she joined the Presidential Classical Turkish Music Choir the same year as a vocal artist. In addition to her vocal career, Ezgi Köker has participated in numerous concerts as a cellist and oud player.

Another soloist for the concert, Tevfik Rodos, began his musical journey in 1983 at the Izmir State Conservatory. Trained by professor Sevda Aydan and Professor Müfit Bayraşa in voice and vocal techniques, and by Necdet Aydın in stage and role studies, Rodos took his first steps into professional life in 1991 with the opera "Don Pasquale" by Gaetano Donizetti. He received a state scholarship in 2001, leading him to Vienna, where he worked with the renowned bass professor Jevgeni Nesterenko. Rodos has taken leading roles in famous opera productions such as "Madam Butterfly," "Macbeth," "La Boheme" and "Don Giovanni."

Hakan Şensoy, the conductor of the orchestra, has conducted concerts and performed recitals in various countries, from the U.S. to Australia. At the beginning of his career, in 1985, he was awarded the "Most Successful Young Artist of the Year" and the "Outstanding Achievement in Art" awards by the Istanbul Philharmonic Society. Throughout his career, he has participated as a soloist and conductor in numerous orchestra concerts in world-famous venues such as the New York Carnegie Hall, Prague Smetana Hall, and the Paris Louvre Auditorium.

Şensoy has collaborated with renowned soloists and groups, including Shlomo Mintz, Raphael Walfisch, Fazıl Say, Cihat Aşkın, Ryu Goto, Tedi Papavrami, Peter Jablonsky, Gülsin Onay, Steven Isserlis, Terence Blanched Band, Bee Gees Band and George Benson.

As the first and only Turkish orchestra conductor to perform at the Milan Teatro alla Scala, Şensoy served as the music director of the Karşıyaka Municipality Chamber Orchestra from 2015 to 2019 and the General music director of the Izmir State Symphony Orchestra from 2018 to 2022. Currently, Hakan Şensoy is a faculty member at the Istanbul Technical University Turkish Music State Conservatory.