Adapted from Robert Louis Stevenson's classic thriller novel, the world-famous "Jekyll & Hyde" musical will be staged for the first time in Istanbul in a Turkish production.

Rock singer Hayko Cepkin and actress Elçin Sangu will star in the lead roles of "Jekyll & Hyde: A Broadway Musical," which will be performed before the audience at Zorlu PSM on Oct. 23.

Cepkin will play Dr. Jekyll and his alter-ego Mr. Hyde while Sangu will portray Lucy Harris.

The musical will be performed on the stage by a huge cast of 45 people.

In search of a cure to help and solve his father's mental problems, Dr. Jekyll wants to separate the good and bad in human nature and remove the bad from the equation.

Perceived as an impossible task by the medical community, he does not receive the support he needs. Determined to do anything to save his father, Dr. Jekyll thinks that he has no choice but to test the formulas he has prepared on himself. However, as a result of the experiments, he awakens his dark personality, Mr. Hyde.

Suffering from dissociative identity disorder, Dr. Jekyll loses control at night when Mr. Hyde takes control as bloody murders begin to take place across London.