The ancient city of Tralleis, located in the Efeler district of Aydın in Western Türkiye and boasting a history of 3,000 years, will host its first-ever cultural event on Sept. 25, as part of the upcoming International Mythology Film Festival.

Founded by Thracians and Argives, Tralleis is historically recognized as the birthplace of the "first notated music." The city is distinguished by its ancient theater, Roman baths and gymnasium ruins, which have been uncovered through extensive archaeological excavations over the years.

According to an official statement about the festival program, the Aydın segment of the festival will take place in the city center of Efeler, at the Nevzat Biçer Conference Hall. The day will begin at 10:30 a.m. with a screening of the children’s film Earwig’s Song, followed by a 2:30 p.m. showing of HisTroy, a modern reinterpretation of the legendary city of Troy.

YoJuliet concert at Tralleis

The festival’s second half will continue at the historic Tralleis ancient city itself. At 5:30 p.m., the Swedish musical duo YoJuliet will perform a concert. Featuring Julia Sandwall on strings and piano, alongside Yohanna Eek Björnulfson on vocals and percussion, the group’s repertoire blends themes of mythology and literature, promising a unique cultural experience.

Following the concert, a panel titled “The Shared Story of Humanity” will be held at 6:30 p.m. Moderated by professor Murat Çekilmez, the discussion will feature speakers including professor Pınar Fedakar, professor Aynur Civelek and festival director Gülşah Elikbank.

Additionally, writer Özlem Ertan will deliver a presentation on Hittite Tales, highlighting the rich narrative traditions of Anatolia.

All festival screenings, panels and events are open to the public and free of charge.

Festival overview

The International Mythology Film Festival, themed “Mythology and Women,” will be held across multiple cities: from Sept. 22 to 24 in Izmir; Sept. 26 in Manisa; Sept. 27-28 at Beyoğlu Cinema and Rami Library in Istanbul; and Sept. 29-30 at the Troy ancient city in Çanakkale.

The festival features a diverse program including short film and digital game competitions, international film screenings, panels, discussions and award ceremonies.

The festival also honors contributors to cinema and culture with awards: The Ülgen Award for outstanding cinematic achievements and the Mergen Award for scholarly works enriching cultural depth.