Turkuvaz Media Group has organized the "15 July Exhibition" at the Atatürk Cultural Center (AKM) to mark the seventh anniversary of the coup attempt that aimed to eliminate the republic, national sovereignty and secular state on July 15, 2016.

On July 15, 2016, the Turkish nation, at the cost of their lives, stood against tanks and shielded themselves from bombs and bullets raining down from planes and helicopters to protect their national will, independence and future.

This heroic saga played the most significant role in thwarting the coup attempt. The "15 July Exhibition," organized by Turkuvaz Media Group, will showcase documents and photographs related to the democracy vigil held on that day and in the subsequent period. The exhibition will take place at the Atatürk Cultural Center Theater Hall Foyer Area.

The exhibition will feature a comprehensive collection of photographs, documents and artifacts depicting the courage and determination of the Turkish people during the fateful night of July 15. Visitors will witness firsthand the spirit of resistance and the unwavering commitment to democracy that emerged from this defining moment in the nation's history.