When we think of landscapes, an industrial neighborhood might not be the first place that comes to mind.

However, the exhibition "Sanayiden Manzaralar" ("Industrial Landscapes,") curated by Nazlı Pektaş, unfolds the vibrant art community of the Seyrantepe Industrial Neighborhood of Istanbul.

Known primarily for its industrial and repair services, "Seyrantepe Sanayi Mahallesi" ("Seyrantepe Industrial Neighborhood") has also for years been the address for numerous artists' creative endeavors in Istanbul. Summart Gallery, located in this hybrid zone where art and industrial production seamlessly merge, hosts this exhibition, featuring new works conceptualized specifically for the thematic framework of "Industrial Landscapes."

"DALLAS" by Kemal Seyhan. (Photo courtesy of Summart)

The exhibition delves into the dialogue between the 12 participating artists and the neighborhood they chose as their artistic haven. This dialogue, intertwined with the distorted concept of "landscape," invites viewers to contemplate the synergy of art and industry.

The term "landscape" itself emerges as a powerful metaphor, simultaneously existing as a presence in the exhibition. The artworks, inspired by the industrial surroundings of the artists' studios, shed light on the reasons behind choosing the industrial zone as a site of artistic production. These pieces provide insights into the past and present of the region, illuminating the lives, work, and contributions of the individuals residing and toiling within the industrial landscapes.

"Şirintepe" by Antonio Cosentino. (Photo courtesy of Summart)

Curator Nazlı Pektaş elucidates the exhibition's thematic essence, describing it as "a display of what artists reveal from the streets, depths, walls, smells, sounds, vestiges, sky, what they conceal-show, collect, eject, and reveal-retain within and outside themselves within the exhibition."

The exhibition, not only redefines the conventional concept of landscape in art history but also explores the relation between the increasingly complex labor in the realm of art and production conditions, artists' methods of utilizing technology and industry, and the ambiguous dynamics between cultural markets and capitalist economic systems. By focusing on the diverse interpretations of local studios, the exhibition offers viewers unconventional perspectives within the neighborhood's ambiance, illuminating the connection between industrial and artistic creations, and nurturing and sustaining art in spaces where industry thrives.

This comprehensive group exhibition is open until Nov. 30 at the Summart Gallery.