A unique copper collection, where labor and ancient craftsmanship meet, will open its doors to art lovers at the Istanbul Tulip Foundation, putting copper in the spotlight with its unique stories.

Gülay Kayacan's collection includes various dining and kitchen equipment shaped centuries ago by the hands of skilled copper artisans led by master Arez. The exhibition will be open until April 9.

Kayacan, who opened this exhibition to explain and remind people of the importance of copper in our lives and health, has more than 10,000 copper pieces in her collection, which she has been collecting since the age of 7.

The health benefits of the mineral copper include proper growth of the body, effective use of iron, appropriate enzymatic reactions, and healthy connective tissues, hair and eyes. It is also indispensable for preventing premature aging, increasing energy production and reducing negative energy in the body. Regulated heart rhythm, balanced thyroid glands, reduced arthritis symptoms, rapid wound healing, increased red blood cell production and reduced cholesterol are other health benefits of copper.