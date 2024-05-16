The 9th Photo London Fair awaits visitors at Somerset House.

This year, there are over 400 photographers from more than 30 countries. The works on display range from the personal to the political; from social documentares to the glamor of fashion, music and travel visuals; and from everyday poetry to constructed images that explore photography's complex reflection of the human psyche in our post-truth age.

Özlem Şimşek is a visual artist and academic who produces performative photography and video works. Şimşek’s photography and video works have been shown in museums and galleries, including Pera, Istanbul Modern, Elgiz and Malmö Museum and in various group and personal exhbitions at home and abroad. Focusing on the representations of memory, identity, gender and modernity in her works, Şimşek is represented by Vision Art Platform.

Özlem Şimşek's work "Masquerade." (Photo Courtesy of Özlem Şimşek)

Another featured artist, Mert Acar is a contemporary artist from Türkiye. His artistic practice revolves around lens-based media and installation art. He directs his focus toward the architectural and landscape elements found within transitional spaces, where the border between space and location become hazy.

Mert Acar's artistic practice revolves around lens-based media and installation art. (Photo Courtesy of Mert Acar)

In her recent works, Jacqueline Roditi fictionally photographs her dreams as she remembers them and presents a series to the audience. She creates her own story by bringing together and editing her melancholy frames. The artist's photographs take us on walks where familiar hours flow longer. She portrays timeless desert, sky, lake and road views accompanied by intertwined bodies and moments full of compassion, living in the flow of everyday life.