The Istanbul Lale Foundation launched the "Our Historical Heritage: Tulip" project to increase the visibility of tulips in Istanbul. As part of the project, tulips will be given as gifts to guests visiting state museums and cultural centers during April and May when tulips are in bloom.

The project was initiated by museum director Ekrem Aytar of the Turkish and Islamic Art Museum and Salih Arslan, chairperson of the Istanbul Lale Foundation. In the coming days, tulips will be planted at locations such as Dolmabahçe Palace, Topkapı Museum and the Atatürk Cultural Center (AKM). Tulip bulbs will also be given as gifts to visitors during the planting season in September and October.

Tulips are considered a symbol of Istanbul and thrived from the second half of the 16th century to the 18th century. The Istanbul tulip was very different from European tulips with its almond-shaped flowers and pointed dagger-like leaves, but unfortunately became extinct in the 19th century. The Istanbul Lale Foundation is working to strengthen the understanding that the tulip is a Turkish flower on a national and international level, to increase its recognition and to expand its production.