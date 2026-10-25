Istanbul’s Atatürk Cultural Centre (AKM) recently hosted a special evening that brought together art, music, architecture and technology. The event marked a significant anniversary for Limak, but its atmosphere extended beyond a corporate celebration. It offered a thoughtful reflection on memory, creativity and the possibilities of the future.

The evening began with an exhibition that immediately caught my attention. Artists had transformed old doors into works of art, each one illustrating a different project from the company’s journey.

I found this concept particularly meaningful. A door is more than an architectural element. It represents opportunity, transition and new beginnings. By using old doors as canvases, the artists gave them a second life, turning objects from the past into visual stories of achievement, transformation and progress.

As a designer, I have always believed that creativity becomes more powerful when it carries a story. These pieces were not simply paintings. They were reminders that even the most ordinary materials can become extraordinary through artistic interpretation.

The exhibition was followed by a musical performance by the Limak Philharmonic Orchestra, adding an entirely different emotional dimension to the evening. Under the artistic direction of tenor Murat Karahan, the orchestra performed beloved Turkish songs, including pieces associated with the unforgettable Zeki Müren.

Murat Karahan’s presence gave the performance a distinctive vocal and theatrical character. His tenor voice carried the songs with both technical strength and emotional depth, while the orchestra created a rich musical setting that allowed each melody to resonate with the audience.

Hearing these familiar songs in a concert-hall setting created a strong sense of nostalgia. The music connected different generations and reminded us how deeply certain voices and songs remain embedded in our collective memory. Through the Limak Philharmonic Orchestra and Murat Karahan’s interpretation, these works felt both familiar and newly discovered.

The most unexpected moment came when an artificial intelligence-generated conductor virtually conducted one of the pieces.

Watching artificial intelligence take on a role traditionally associated with human emotion, interpretation and artistic sensitivity was extraordinary. Conducting an orchestra is not simply about keeping time. It involves understanding rhythm, emotion, dynamics and the relationship between musicians. Seeing AI enter this world raised an interesting question: Are we witnessing technology becoming part of the creative process rather than simply serving as a tool?

For someone working at the intersection of fashion, design and technology, this was particularly fascinating.

We often discuss artificial intelligence in terms of efficiency, automation and productivity. Yet its growing presence in the arts suggests something much bigger. Technology is beginning to challenge our understanding of creativity itself.

Of course, the human element remains irreplaceable. The emotional power of an orchestra comes from the musicians, their experience and their interpretation. Murat Karahan’s voice, the musicians’ performance and the Turkish songs themselves carried memories that no algorithm could create on its own. But perhaps the future is not about choosing between human creativity and artificial intelligence. Perhaps it is about discovering what they can achieve together.

What made the evening memorable was precisely this contrast.

Artworks on display during Limak Holding’s 50th anniversary celebration at the Atatürk Cultural Center (AKM), Istanbul, Türkiye, Oct. 20, 2026. (IHA Photo)

We began by looking at old doors, symbols of history and craftsmanship. We then listened to songs that have shaped Türkiye's musical memory through the performance of the Limak Philharmonic Orchestra and Murat Karahan, before watching an orchestra interact with a conductor created through one of the most advanced technologies of our time.

From old doors and timeless Turkish melodies to artificial intelligence, the evening became a journey between yesterday and tomorrow.

Anniversaries are naturally occasions for looking back at achievements. Yet what impressed me most was the way the evening also looked forward. It brought together the warmth of familiar music, the stories embedded in old materials and the curiosity generated by new technology.

And perhaps that is the most interesting message of all: progress does not mean leaving the past behind. Sometimes, it means giving the past a new purpose while opening the door to something entirely unexpected.