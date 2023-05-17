The world-famous rap giant Wiz Khalifa, veteran Turkish rapper Ceza and young star Motive to shake up Istanbul on June 28 at KüçükÇiftlik Park for Dropout Festival'23.

The festival, which will once again bring the world-famous rap artist Wiz Khalifa together with his fans in Türkiye, will feature not only Ceza and Motive but also surprise performances.

Wiz Khalifa, who quickly rose to the top of rap music's elite with his album "Show and Prove," has produced numerous chart-topping songs such as "You Again," "Young, Wild & Free," "Sucker for Pain" and "Black and Yellow." With collaborations featuring global stars like Bruno Mars, Maroon 5, The Weeknd, Snoop Dogg, will.i.am, Imagine Dragons and Miley Cyrus, Wiz Khalifa has become a world-renowned rap phenomenon.

Ceza, who will warm up the stage before Wiz Khalifa with his electrifying performances, has made his name among the giants of Turkish rap music with his first solo album "Med Cezir," which translates to "ebb and flow," released in 2002.

Motive, who gained attention with his song "Çekmece Flow," has become an indispensable figure in the local rap scene with his albums "Makaveli" and "22," as well as numerous singles.