The countdown has begun for the world-famous Halsey's first concert in Türkiye. American singer Ashley Nicolette Frangipane, known as Halsey globally, will meet music lovers in Istanbul on Saturday as part of her world tour.

Announcing on her social media account that 11% of her DNA carries Turkish genes, Halsey shared her excitement to perform her hit songs for the first time in Istanbul.

She has even defined herself as "Turkish enough to love baklava."

Halsey, who is Italian, Hungarian and Irish on her mother's side and African American on her father's side, puts her signature under an energetic performance on the stage that bears traces of different cultures.

The world-famous singer has repeatedly expressed her love for Türkiye, a country on the docket for her first tour after the pandemic and becoming a mother. She will be on the stage with her hits that have topped the Billboard Hot 100 music charts.

Youtuber Abby Roberts will be the opening performance at the concert in KüçükÇiftlik Park, singing songs from her latest album "If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power."

The limited number of tickets for the concert sold out days after the concert was announced.