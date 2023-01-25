The title role in a special ballet performance by the Istanbul State Opera and Ballet will be performed by Italian ballerina Petra Conti.

Culture goers in the Turkish metropolis will have the chance to watch the performance of the world-renowned Conti, who is set to play the role of Nikiya the temple dancer in the classic ballet "La Bayadere" on Jan. 28 and 31. The performance will be staged at Atatürk Cultural Center (AKM).

Ballerinas perform "The Kingdom of the Shades" in "La Bayadere." (Photo courtesy of Türkiye Tourism Promotion and Development Agency)

A principal dancer of the Los Angeles Ballet, Conti performed as a principal dancer with the Boston Ballet from 2013 to 2017. She was the principal dancer of La Scala in Milan before moving to live in the United States.

Set in Royal India of centuries past, "La Bayadere" is a story of eternal love, mystery, fate, vengeance and justice.

Italian ballerina Petra Conti is seen during her performance. (Photo courtesy of Türkiye Tourism Promotion and Development Agency)

"La Bayadere" was first staged in 1877 by French choreographer Marius Petipa to the music of Ludwig Minkus at the Bolshoi Theatre in St. Petersburg.

The ballet is staged by Ayşem Sunal Savaşkurt, and the decor of the three-act work was prepared by Efter Tunç, with costumes by Gülden Sayıl and lighting design by Önder Arık. The orchestra will perform under the baton of Zdravko Lazarov.