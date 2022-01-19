Introducing the Turkish language, culture and history in the United Kingdom, the Yunus Emre Institute (YEE) London will continue its educational events in 2022. The institute has opened registration for the new term for arts, language and music courses.

YEE London has increased the number of courses it offers both online and face-to-face in the new year for those who wish to learn a new branch of art, a new language, a new instrument or improve their existing skills. With a wide selection of online options available, art and culture lovers from across the world are welcome to take part in Turkish language, art and music classes. As course sizes are limited, students of all courses, both online and in-person, are offered friendly and lively classroom environments with one-on-one attention from instructors who are experts in their respective fields.

The institute offers ney, oud, tezhip (the art of illumination), ebru (marbling), hüsni hat (calligraphy), Ottoman Turkish as well as Turkish language classes available on both weekdays and weekends. Each course will continue for eight weeks in the company of professional trainers.

The tezhip courses will be provided online by artist Nagihan Seymour. There are two different course options available for those interested in the art of illumination with “Illumination for Beginners” and “Rumi Pattern and Halkar Painting in Illumination.”

Calligraphy lessons will be given in person by Gulnaz Fatima Mahboob, a student of Hasan Çelebi, one of Istanbul's greatest living calligraphers. The online calligraphy courses will be offered by international award-winning calligrapher Nuria Garcia Masip.

Those who want to learn Ottoman Turkish will receive courses from historian Cumhur Bekar. The Ottoman Turkish courses will be held in two levels as “Ottoman Turkish for Beginners” and “Advanced Ottoman Turkish.”

The talented musicians Murat Ferhat Yegül and Jan Hendrickse will separately offer online and face-to-face lessons for their courses that are open for all levels. Face-to-face or online oud lessons will also be offered by Baha Yetkin.

For more information about the institute's eight-week courses, you can visit the website of YEE London here.