The Yunus Emre Institute (YEE), Türkiye’s international cultural relations organization, is presenting a fascinating collective art exhibition, "The Noble: Traditional Turkish Arts," in collaboration with the Traditional Turkish Arts (TTA) Platform.

"The Noble" exhibition, which includes illumination (tezhip), calligraphy, paper marbling (ebru), miniature, Turkish ceramic and batik, covers representations of Turkish culture, aesthetics and history over the centuries. Traces of cultural traditions, customs, legends and beliefs dating back thousands of years can be found behind even the most seemingly simple motif in these arts. Without losing its traditional qualities, each branch of art has continued to develop through the aesthetic values of the ever-changing art world.

"A Flame" by Songül Ergün. (Photo courtesy of YEE London)

In this exhibition, 11 artists, Ahmet Sacit Açıkgözoğlu, Berna Vahapoğlu, Elif Yurdakul, Emsele Bal, Gülnaz Fatima Mahboob, Gülcan Acar, Mürvet Bilgin, Nagihan Seymour, Nimet Koç, Sema Yekeler Yurtseven and Songül Ergün, are included in the London exhibition to celebrate these traditional arts.

"The Noble" exhibition aims to support emerging and established artists in traditional Turkish arts and to increase public interest and knowledge in the field. The exhibition will provide art lovers with a timeless feast of traditional Turkish arts and crafts, including original works and prints by masters and talented artists.

The exhibition supported by the Bağcılar Municipality and Turkish Airlines will take place at the institute’s gallery in Fitzrovia.

"Oxford" by Berna Vahapoğlu. (Photo courtesy of YEE London)

Having organized courses and workshops to promote these branches of art with increasing interest since 2010, YEE London aims to preserve these art forms for future generations by showcasing some of the liveliest examples in "The Noble" exhibition.

The exhibition will be free to visit until Dec. 21.