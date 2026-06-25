A new exhibition featuring works by Japanese multimedia artist Yoko Ono opened at the Sakıp Sabancı Museum (SSM) in Istanbul on Wednesday with a private reception attended by leading figures from business, arts and society.

Titled "Yoko Ono: Insound and Instructure,” the exhibition is hosted by Sabancı University Sakıp Sabancı Museum with support from Turkish lender Akbank and in collaboration with the Museum of Contemporary Art of Castilla y León (MUSAC) in Spain.

A portrait of Japanese artist Yoko Ono. (Photo courtesy of Sakıp Sabancı Museum)

The opening event took place at the museum’s campus in Istanbul’s Emirgan district and was hosted by Akbank Chairwoman Suzan Sabancı, Akbank CEO Kaan Gür and museum director Ahu Antmen.

Guests included prominent Turkish business and cultural figures such as Güler Sabancı, Çiğdem Simavi, Melisa Sabancı Tapan, fashion designer Dilek Hanif, photographer Arslan Sükan, Tansa Mermerci and Esra Civelek.

In a statement, Suzan Sabancı said Akbank prioritizes corporate social responsibility efforts in entrepreneurship, education and culture-arts, with a particular emphasis on contemporary art.

A general view of the “Yoko Ono: Insound and Instructure” exhibition at the Sakıp Sabancı Museum in Istanbul, Türkiye. (Photo courtesy of Sakıp Sabancı Museum)

“Contemporary art encourages people to think, question and look at the world from a different perspective,” she said. “Since its establishment, we have been excited to realize different projects with the Sakıp Sabancı Museum. This year, we are pleased to bring the works of Yoko Ono, one of the most original figures in contemporary art, to audiences.”

Sabancı said the exhibition spans poetry, video, sculpture and installations, offering visitors a “multilayered, living experience” beyond a traditional museum visit.

The exhibition will be open to visitors from June 25 through Dec. 27, 2026, at the Sakıp Sabancı Museum in Istanbul.