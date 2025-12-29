Istanbul is set to host a rich array of cultural events this week, ranging from theater performances to concerts and art exhibitions.

The Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (IMM) City Theaters will showcase a diverse lineup of productions from Jan. 2-4, 2026. Audiences can experience "Harami" at the Harbiye Muhsin Ertuğrul Stage, "Tartuffe" at the Üsküdar Musahipzade Celal Stage and "Yoldan Çıkan Oyun" ("The Play Gone Astray") at the Ümraniye Stage. Meanwhile, Müze Gazhane will feature "Gidion’s Knot" on its Meydan Stage and "Öksüzler" ("Orphans") at the professor Sevda Şener Stage. Theatergoers can also catch "Gök Kubbe" at Kağıthane Sadabad Stage and Köpek Kalbi at Üsküdar Kerem Yılmazer Stage.

At the Atatürk Cultural Center (AKM), ballet enthusiasts can enjoy performances of "The Nutcracker" today and tomorrow, followed by the play "Küçük Bir Iş Için Yaşlı Bir Palyaço Aranıyor" ("An Elderly Clown Is Wanted for a Small Job") on Jan. 3-4 and "Saatleri Ayarlama Enstitüsü" ("The Time Regulation Institute") on Jan. 4. Zorlu PSM will host the plays "Vay! Dedi Baykuş" ("'Wow!' said the Owl) and "Palamut Zamanı" ("Acorn Time") on Jan. 4.

Music lovers are in for a treat as well. AKM will present the "Türk Telekom Prime Coffee Concerts: Evrim Demirel Piano Recital" and the "New Year Concert" on Jan. 3. Popular performers Emel Sayın and Kubat will perform on Dec. 31 at Günay Restaurant Istanbul, while Yalın will bring his "Bir Büyülü Gece" ("One Magical Night") concert to the Volkswagen Arena on Monday and Tuesday. Jolly Joker venues will feature Emre Altuğ on Jan. 3 at Vadistanbul and Bengü Beker at Kartal IstMarina. Rock fans can catch Mor ve Ötesi at the Bostancı Gösteri Merkezi on Jan. 3.

Art enthusiasts have plenty to explore as well. Esenler Municipality is hosting "The Message: Interpreting the Signs of the Universe Through Art," inspired by 35 verses and created by Muhammet Hamdi Kasapoğlu, until Jan. 4. Fatih Municipality presents "SafiStanbul – Ibrahim Safi Retrospective," which will be on display at Nusret Çolpan Art Gallery until March 13, 2026.

The international contemporary art network Artists’ Film International (AFI) will showcase selected works at Istanbul Modern on Jan. 2, 6, 9, 13 and 16. Meanwhile, Sevil Dolmacı Gallery will feature Elvan Alpay’s "Panta Rhei/Works 2021-2025" through Jan. 30 and Özge Kahraman’s first solo exhibition, "Karanlığın Hafızası" ("Memory of Darkness"), will remain open until Feb. 15.

Film fans can explore the creative process of renowned director James Cameron at the Istanbul Cinema Museum through Feb. 28, tracing his journey from childhood sketches to iconic films like "Avatar" and "Terminator." Salt Beyoğlu hosts the exhibition "90’lardan Beri Halıdayız" ("We've Been at the Tapestry Studio Since the '90s") until March 1, and the Pera Museum will display "Ortak Duygular: British Council Koleksiyonu’ndan Yapıtlar" ("Feelings in Common: Works from the British Council Collection") until Jan. 18.