The rhythmic anthem "Bamboleo," known to many as the signature song of the flamenco powerhouse Gipsy Kings, has become an international sensation. For many, this infectious melody marked their introduction to the renowned group. I, too, encountered this song at the age of 8, which not only ignited my fascination with Spanish but also propelled me into the realm of flamenco with the song's uptempo rumba, infectious rhythm and impassioned vocals.

Ahead of the upcoming new year, the Grammy-winning band, with album sales exceeding 60 million, is preparing to regale a concert in Mandarin Oriental Bosphorus Istanbul on Friday.

The group might have a broader fan base in Türkiye than in some other countries. One in every three people knows a Gipsy Kings song, which serves as a beginner's guide to flamenco tradition. Almost every person learning to play the guitar attempts to win someone's heart by playing a Gipsy Kings song. Moreover, the music of "Vazgeçemem," ("I can't give up on you") a song by the country's megastar, Tarkan, is none other than a rendition of Gipsy Kings' "No Volvere" (I won't be back").

The band came together in 1976 as a fusion of musicians deeply connected to French Gypsy heritage. Nicolas and Andre Reyes, sons of Jose Reyes, the renowned flamenco singer for Manitas de Platas, united forces with Tonino, Paco and Diego Baliardo, alongside Chico Bouchikhi. Remarkably, all members of the band share either a cousinship or a brother-in-law relationship with the Reyes family.

In this context, considering the significant importance of this group in Turkish culture as well, I had the chance, albeit small, to interview Gipsy Kings via Andre Reyes. The fact that they were formed in 1976 and continue to perform concerts worldwide in various cities even in 2023 is something that doesn't happen for every band. They captivated us all with those wonderful songs that were etched into our ears, and now, we can't get enough of them on the global stage.

The secret sauce behind their success might just be their unbreakable family ties – and no, I'm not talking about the cutthroat family dynamics you see in "Succession."

Ahead of the upcoming new year, the Gipsy Kings by Andre Reyes is preparing to regale a concert in Istanbul, Türkiye.

Preserving flamenco

"During a recording session, one of the guitarists started playing a catchy riff, and the rest of us immediately joined in. The energy in the studio was electric, and 'Bamboleo' was born right then and there," they said. This is how this iconic song was born. Even this happenstance shows just how seamlessly their powerful chemistry flowed without needing a single word to describe it.

Gipsy Kings was also born out of their shared passion for the traditional flamenco music of their Gypsy heritage. "We wanted to infuse it with a contemporary and global appeal, blending it with pop and Latin influences to create a sound that resonates universally," they explained the way the band was formed.

Throughout their illustrious career, the Gipsy Kings have witnessed a remarkable evolution in the worldwide embrace of flamenco music and helped to introduce it to a generation. Audiences globally have not only welcomed its charm but also transcended cultural boundaries to truly appreciate its fervor.

But that never meant they remained stagnant within the boundaries of traditional flamenco. They've consistently pushed limits, collaborating with contemporary artists within the flamenco framework, much like their collaboration in "Ingobernable" ("Ungovernable") with Spanish C. Tangana who is a contemporary musician blending reggaeton, trap and flamenco.

"Preserving the authenticity of flamenco is crucial to us. However, we also believe in the evolution of music. We strike a balance by respecting the traditional elements while exploring new sounds and genres to keep our music fresh and innovative," they added.

Throughout their illustrious career, the Gipsy Kings have witnessed a remarkable evolution in the worldwide embrace of flamenco music.

Essence of Gipsy Kings

However, what keeps them vibrant and infuses authenticity into their music is the foundation they've built upon their Gypsy roots. These roots allow them the freedom to navigate rhythmically diverse territories. They incorporate rhythms and melodies from their own culture into their music and performances, transforming it into a celebration of identity.

"Our creative process frequently begins with the inspiration sparked by traditional flamenco motifs. As a band, we engage in collaborative efforts, experimenting with arrangements and integrating various musical elements. Eventually, we discover the perfect blend that encapsulates the essence of Gipsy Kings," they elucidate.

"We approach each performance with a genuine desire to connect with our audience. While staying true to our roots, we tailor our setlists and performances to resonate with the cultural sensibilities of the specific audience, creating a shared musical experience," they added.

So the essence of the Gipsy Kings is to stay true to their roots and just play the music that is etched to their culture.

Türkiye journey

Performing in culturally diverse locations serves as a wellspring of inspiration for the Gipsy Kings they say. It allows them to connect deeply with audiences of varied backgrounds, fostering an exchange of energy and appreciation. For them, Istanbul is one of those places that they enjoy performing every time they come here.

As an example of this, the famous Turkish singer Nilüfer's song "Yeniden Sev," ("Love Me Again") released in 1993, was performed by Gipsy Kings with Spanish lyrics under the name "No Vivire" on their 1993 album "Love & Liberte."