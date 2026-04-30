A new exhibition showcasing Ottoman and Anatolian dowry traditions opened Thursday at the world-renowned State Hermitage Museum in St. Petersburg under the patronage of first lady Emine Erdoğan.

Titled “Bridal Treasures: A Journey Through Ottoman and Anatolian Dowries,” the exhibition highlights centuries of Turkish bridal culture through handcrafted textiles, ceremonial objects and traditional garments. It is organized by Türkiye’s Ministry of National Education’s Public Education Centers.

The opening ceremony brought together Turkish and Russian officials, including National Education Minister Yusuf Tekin, Türkiye’s ambassador to Moscow Tanju Bilgiç, Hermitage Director Mikhail Piotrovsky, diplomats, journalists and invited guests. Tekin and Piotrovsky jointly cut the opening ribbon.

Visitors explore the "Bridal Treasures: A Journey Through Ottoman and Anatolian Dowries” exhibition at the State Hermitage Museum, St. Petersburg, Russia, April 29, 2026. (AA Photo)

Cultural heritage emphasized

In a message read at the ceremony, Erdoğan said the exhibition brings the “fertility of Anatolia and the elegance of the Ottoman heritage” to the heart of Russia. She expressed regret at not being able to attend and said she was pleased the collection was being presented at the Hermitage, one of the world’s leading museums.

Erdoğan emphasized the cultural importance of dowry traditions, describing them as a refined expression of civilization that reflects both family formation and traditional craftsmanship. She said each motif preserved in Anatolian dowry chests represents not only artistry but also the historical memory of the Turkish people.

She added that presenting these works internationally reflects Türkiye’s cultural diplomacy and said she believes the exhibition will strengthen cultural ties between Türkiye and Russia. She also thanked the Ministry of National Education and the Hermitage Museum for their collaboration.

Traditional headdresses are displayed at the “Bridal Treasures: A Journey Through Ottoman and Anatolian Dowries” exhibition at the State Hermitage Museum, St. Petersburg, Russia, April 29, 2026. (AA Photo)

Highlighting cultural ties

Tekin said hosting the exhibition at the Hermitage is especially meaningful, calling the museum one of the world’s most important cultural institutions.

Tekin emphasized the central role of family traditions in Turkish society, noting that rituals surrounding engagement and marriage are deeply rooted and passed down through generations. He said dowry traditions are part of this cultural continuity and reflect the symbolic meaning of family life in Anatolian culture.

He added that the exhibition supports growing cultural cooperation between Türkiye and Russia, aligning with the shared vision of both countries’ leaders, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Vladimir Putin, for stronger bilateral relations through cultural exchange.

Hermitage Director Mikhail Piotrovsky thanked Erdoğan for her role in initiating the project and praised the craftsmanship of the works on display.

He noted that many of the items were historically used as part of bridal dowries and expressed admiration for Turkish textiles. Piotrovsky said the exhibition would be both visually impressive and educational for visitors, offering deeper insight into Turkish culture and family traditions.

A general view of the “Bridal Treasures: A Journey Through Ottoman and Anatolian Dowries” exhibition at the State Hermitage Museum, St. Petersburg, Russia, April 29, 2026. (AA Photo)

Exhibition details

The exhibition features more than 80 artifacts from the Public Education Centers' collection. It includes silk, satin and velvet ceremonial fabrics, embroidered dowry bundles, and traditional decorative techniques such as Turkish “işleme” and “dival” embroidery.

Items on display also include early examples of white wedding dresses from Anatolia, jewelry, household ceremonial objects, prayer rugs, towels and bath bundles, reflecting 19th-century Ottoman and Anatolian wedding customs.

"Bridal Treasures" will remain open at the Hermitage Museum’s Winter Palace galleries in St. Petersburg until July 26. The collection is also expected to be exhibited in other major international museums in the future.