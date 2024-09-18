Hupalupa Expo, known for bringing significant experiential exhibitions to Türkiye, presents the globally renowned exhibition "Animal Inside Out" in Istanbul. This extraordinary exhibition has attracted over 50 million visitors across six continents, 34 countries and 140 cities worldwide.

The exhibition features the fascinating process of plastination, developed by German anatomist Gunther von Hagens. It showcases the bodies of animals that have died from natural causes, meticulously preserved to reveal their intricate anatomical structures. Visitors will have the unique opportunity to explore the internal world of more than 100 real animal specimens, including a 3.2-ton female elephant named Samba, sharks, brown bears, gorillas, pregnant goats and reindeer.

Through an artistic lens, the exhibition presents these animals' muscles, skeletal systems and vascular structures, inviting science enthusiasts in Istanbul to engage with the beauty and complexity of animal anatomy in a way that is both educational and awe-inspiring. This exhibition promises to be a captivating experience for all ages, highlighting the wonders of the animal kingdom and the importance of understanding life through a scientific perspective.