Orçun Karamustafa’s exhibition titled "Ist-anbul," which reflects the vibrant and dynamic essence of Istanbul through his photographs, has opened at Müze Gazhane.

In his works, Karamustafa explores Istanbul from various perspectives, showcasing the intersection of the city’s cultural wealth, historical texture and modern life. Visitors are invited to appreciate the beauty captured in his images, which portray the multifaceted identity of the city.

The photographs of "İst-anbul" exhibition, Istanbul, Türkiye, Sept. 23, 2024. (AA Photo)

Karamustafa expressed the indescribable feeling of walking the same streets as legendary photographers like Pascal Sebah and Ara Güler, emphasizing the deep-rooted tradition of Istanbul photography. He stated, “The historical texture of Istanbul, moments from people’s lives and the city’s storied streets are at the heart of my journey. Although Istanbul is a city that changes with the flow of time, it has never lost its spirit and essence.”

The exhibition, part of Istanbul's Liberation Day events, allows Karamustafa to convey his respect for the city’s history and cultural heritage, presenting Istanbul as a place to live and a storyteller witnessing life itself.