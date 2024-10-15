American Japanese filmmaker Neo Sora has expressed deep disappointment regarding the cinema industry's response to the ongoing situation in Gaza. In a recent interview, Sora stated, "We know how complicit media organizations can be in legitimizing genocide when it suits their interests and how they twist reality for political gains."

Symbol of solidarity

During the Venice Film Festival, Sora made a powerful statement by posing with a Palestinian keffiyeh and flag. He received a warm reception from the audience, who cheered as he held the flag and chanted "Free Palestine." Reflecting on this experience, he remarked, "There was tremendous applause for the keffiyeh and Palestinian flag and I was responding by shouting 'Free Palestine' myself."

Sora emphasized the importance of the festival as a platform for advocating Palestinian solidarity, saying, "Making films and participating in international festivals like Venice is a privilege that allows me to amplify my voice to many people, including the Japanese and the world."

Resisting criticism

Sora noted that he faced less backlash than expected for his actions, stating: "I don't believe what I'm doing is that significant. I wear a keffiyeh and I always will. Strangely, such a minimal act garners so much attention and gratitude, but it also reflects the state of our world. Very few people are willing to perform such small acts, which is truly disheartening."

Against false equivalence

Sora expressed dissatisfaction with the programming at the Venice Film Festival, particularly the decision to screen both an Israeli film and a Palestinian film in the same category. "This attempt to create equivalence was disappointing," he said, emphasizing: "One side is occupying the other and committing ethnic cleansing. There is no equivalence here."

He was part of an open letter opposing the inclusion of an Israeli film due to its ties to companies complicit in the genocide in Gaza.

The onset of genocide following the events of Oct. 7, 2023, has profoundly affected Sora. "I was in New York on Oct. 7, and maintaining the motivation to finish my film was incredibly challenging," he shared. He described witnessing what may be the worst genocide in living memory, which impacted his artistic process. "What is the meaning of telling stories about human dignity when we are faced with such horrific violence?"

Sora elaborated on his understanding of the events, stating: "The events didn't start on Oct. 7; they clearly began long before. What Israel has been doing for the past 76 years is evidently settler colonialism."

Artistic responsibility

Sora emphasized the need for artists to take greater responsibility regarding the Palestinian issue. "Combating such claims on the cultural front is crucial. Raising awareness through talks, film screenings and campaigns is vital," he said, criticizing the media for complicity in legitimizing genocide for its own interests.

He expressed concern that the cinema sector has not adequately responded to the situation in Palestine, suggesting that the cultural sector is one of the largest battlegrounds in this information war.

Loss of Palestinian culture

Sora highlighted the significance of preserving Palestinian culture amid the ongoing genocide. "One of the consequences of this genocide is the destruction of not only human lives but also the archives, institutions, museums and memory that define Palestinian cultural identity," he stated, underscoring the importance of protecting this identity as a form of resistance.

He pointed to the necessity of boycotting organizations that support Israel, explaining: "As consumers, we need to understand the importance of boycotting. Companies funding films that support the Israeli army will lose money if people choose to boycott."

Historical significance

Sora believes we are at a historical turning point regarding the events in Gaza. He pointed out that the victims of the genocide are forced to broadcast their pain and suffering live, "trying to mobilize people through empathy and these videos."

He concluded by noting the inadequacy of the actions taken by artists to prevent the genocide in Gaza. "The fact that this genocide has been ongoing for over a year and is now spreading to other countries like Lebanon means we are not doing enough. We all need to do more – whether as filmmakers, business people, lawyers, or anyone else. We must exert as much effort as possible to stop this."