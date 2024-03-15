Ahmet Kaya is one of the rare artists nurtured by Anatolian soil, a figure we can rightfully call a cultural icon. Despite the passage of time, his music and the songs he penned remain irreplaceable.

Yes, a true artist, a poet and a master has departed from this world. His departure has left behind a myriad of emotions: courage, love, pain, happiness and, of course, longing. Everyone in Türkiye has an Ahmet Kaya song that resonates with them. Like the "Kum Gibi" and "Nereden Bileceksiniz?" songs, each one is precious, unforgettable and legendary.

Many contemporary popular figures have also covered these songs. I believe Ahmet Kaya's songs possess a unique quality. You know, sometimes you listen to a song from a specific person and the flavor you get from them cannot be replicated by anyone else. But it's different with Ahmet Kaya's songs. I don't know if it's because whoever sings them puts their own heart into it, but Kaya's songs evoke different emotions in each rendition. At least, that's how I feel; Ahmet Kaya remains a legendary figure for Turkish music lovers. When he passed away on Nov. 16, 2000, he left behind 26 albums, with hundreds of hit songs. The fact that his songs were loved so much, as evidenced by his selling over 26 million albums, speaks volumes.

After Kaya's passing in 2000, many Turkish artists followed in his footsteps. Some created songs similar to his, while others attempted direct imitations. However, Kaya's imitations were always met with reservation by those close to him.

Ali Ihsan Tepe during the video clip of "Siz Yanmayın" song rendition. (Photo courtesy of Ali Ihsan Tepe)

Kaya's wife, Gülten Kaya, tirelessly fought to preserve Ahmet Kaya's artistic legacy. Sometimes, she fought against imitations, and other times; she fought against films depicting his life. And she was right to do so. Everyone wanted to claim a piece of Ahmet Kaya, but Gülten Kaya was striving to protect the spiritual legacy of a legend.

And now, after 24 years, a name has been granted permission by Gülten Kaya to perform an Ahmet Kaya song. That name is Ali Ihsan Tepe.

The song "Siz Yanmayın," which Kaya penned during his exile, has been brought to audiences through the interpretation of musician Tepe, who has performed in Europe and England for many years.

The song, prepared with the sensitivity shown by Gülten Kaya, was released by Gam Müzik, the music and production company founded by Ahmet Kaya. Ali Ihsan Tepe believes that his rendition of "Siz Yanmayın (Sürgün)" is a tribute, an expression of gratitude to Ahmet Kaya. The music video for the song was shot in the mystical atmosphere of Diyarbakır. The narrow streets set the backdrop for the song's melancholic atmosphere.