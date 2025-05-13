In an interview with the U.K.-based digital publication HuffPost, Nemo, the winner of the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest representing Switzerland, expressed support for excluding Israel from the upcoming competition. The 2024 Eurovision Song Contest will begin on May 13 in Basel, Switzerland. Nemo clarified that they oppose Israel's participation in the event.

"Personally, I believe that Israel's participation in this Eurovision Song Contest, and in the contest in general, does not make sense. I do not support Israel being part of Eurovision at this moment," stated Nemo. The Swiss artist further explained that they support calls for Israel’s removal, citing a fundamental contradiction between Israel’s actions and the values promoted by Eurovision, such as peace, unity and respect for human rights.

Calls for Israel’s exclusion

Over 70 former Eurovision contestants, including Hadise Açıkgöz (who represented Türkiye in 2009), have also voiced support for Israel’s exclusion from the contest. These artists signed a letter addressed to the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), urging the organization to remove Israel from the competition.

In response, the EBU issued a statement: "We want the contest to take place in a positive and inclusive atmosphere, free from political disputes."

Nemo, who participated in the 2023 Eurovision in Malmo, Sweden, where protests against Israel and vocal support for Palestine occurred, had previously joined forces with representatives from 10 European countries to call for a cease-fire in Gaza before the contest.

Looking ahead, the first semifinal of the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest will take place on May 13, the second semifinal on May 15 and the grand final is scheduled for May 17.