A lawsuit has been filed against Sertaç Taşdelen, the founder of the fortune-telling app "Faladdin," on the grounds of "stolen name," with prosecutors looking for a three-year prison sentence.

Art gallery Vision Art Platform filed a criminal complaint against Taşdelen for "using counterfeit trademark and name."

The prosecutor's office, which initiated the investigation, determined that the trademark "Vision," registered to the art gallery, was infringed by Taşdelen by using terms including "Vision," "Vision Art," "Vision Art Initiative," "Vision Technology," "thepeopleofvision."

It was also claimed that Taşdelen used "Vision Art Platform" in some of his posts as a label and introduced himself as "Vision CEO" in artistic conversations. Again, evidence for this was added to the lawsuit's file.

Taşdelen's statement has been taken. After the experts stated that this use was a crime, the prosecutor's office drew up an indictment and a lawsuit was filed against Taşdelen in the Criminal Court of First Instance with a request for three years in prison.

It was alleged that Taşdelen took the stage at a New Year's Eve party and told the crowd, "I will not change the name of Vision at the cost of death," and that he challenged the courts by posting those images on social media and intimidated the owner of the art gallery.