France’s Louvre Museum will introduce a steep price increase for visitors from outside the EU and three European Economic Area countries starting on Jan. 14, local media reported on Thursday.

The Louvre’s board of directors approved a new pricing structure that raises the standard ticket for non-EU visitors – and visitors not from the Schengen Area states of Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway – by 45% to 32 euros ($37), up from the current 22 euros.

Entry fees for EU residents will remain unchanged, BFM TV reported.

The museum, known for masterpieces such as the Mona Lisa and Venus de Milo, says the adjustment aims to balance soaring attendance numbers with rising operational, conservation, and security costs.

Earlier, France’s Culture Minister Rachida Dati had urged a "differentiated, fair pricing model” for major cultural institutions, arguing that European taxpayers should not bear the burden of the museum’s growing global demand.

The move comes at a time when the U.S. is implementing similar policies. The Trump administration recently announced that foreign tourists visiting 11 of America’s most popular national parks, including the Grand Canyon, Yosemite and the Rocky Mountains, will be required to pay an extra $100 per person on top of existing entrance fees.

Starting next year, non-residents will also pay more than $250 for an annual national parks pass, while U.S. citizens and permanent residents will continue to pay $80.

The Louvre welcomed more than 8 million visitors last year, with non-European tourists accounting for a significant portion of arrivals. Museum officials did not say whether further pricing changes could follow, but confirmed that the new structure will take effect in mid-January.

The price hikes also follow a brazen jewelry heist at the museum in October, leading to calls for tightened security at one of the world’s most famous museums.