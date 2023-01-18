Gault & Millau, one of the most prestigious gastronomy guides in the world, announced that they will anonymously explore rich Turkish cuisine until October, after which they will publish a guide comprising 300 restaurants, highlighting the young and pioneering chefs and their dishes.

At the news conference attended by Deputy Culture Minister Özgül Özkan Yavuz, Gault & Millau CEO Patrick Hayoun and Sözen Holding CEO Gökmen Sözen, Hayoun pointed out that Türkiye will be the 17th country in the guide, which will be prepared by the inspectors who have a good command of the Turkish food culture.

"We want to introduce the unique tastes of Türkiye to the world such as Ezine cheese, mezes (hors d'oeuvre), Turkish cream and pastrami," Hayoun said.

Speaking at the conference, Yavuz said: "Our country will come to the fore once more internationally with its deep-rooted food culture. Türkiye puts its signature in the gastronomy world thanks to our talented chefs. We already have 53 restaurants that are included in the Michelin Guide. For this, we can easily consider Istanbul as a 'gastro city.' The cuisine of a country is one of the integral parts of its culture. In that sense, Türkiye offers a great cultural package to its visitors, ranging from natural beauties to delicious tastes."

Gault & Millau, first published in Paris in 1969 by two journalists and food critic Henri Gault and Christian Millau, stepped into the Turkish market in cooperation with the Sözen Organization. Gault & Millau is considered one of the two most well-known and appreciated guides in the field of gastronomy.