Istanbul's state-of-the-art port Galataport, the world's first underground terminal, is set to host one of the world's most prestigious events, "International Academy Day."

The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (IATAS) team, a global organization that recognizes and honors excellence in television programming through the prestigious International Emmy Awards, will gather for a gala night in Istanbul for the year 2023.

The event was previously held in different world capitals such as Beijing, Rio de Janeiro, Jerusalem, Hong Kong and Shenzhen, and Mexico City.

Representatives from various countries in the television industry will attend the event, which will take place in different locations in Istanbul from May 31 to June 3.

So far, two Turkish productions made their mark on the International Emmy Awards.

Turkish actor Haluk Bilginer, who masterfully played the character of Agah Beyoğlu in the 12-episode series "Şahsiyet" ("Persona"), won the best actor award at the International Emmy Awards for his outstanding role.

The other one is the Turkish drama series "Kara Sevda" ("Endless Love") won Best Telenovela at the 45th International Emmy Awards in 2017.