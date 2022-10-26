The movie "George of Cappadocia," unfurling the life of St. George, a religious figure who is believed to have been born in Cappadocia is expected to increase interest in Cappadocia from especially Latin American countries.

Some scenes in the movie depict the torture faced by the first Christians by order of the Roman Emperor Diocletian in the third century and the struggle of a heroic soldier, George. The movie was shot in various areas of Cappadocia.

The movie premiered at the weekend in the districts of Göreme, Nevşehir and it will be screened in many Latin American countries, including Uruguay, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Chile, Ecuador, Panama and Peru, with English, Turkish, Portuguese, and Spanish translations and after its premiere in Brazil.

Scenes from "George of Cappadocia," unfurling the life of St. George, Cappadocia, Türkiye, Oct. 24, 2022. (AA Photo)

Brazilian Alexandre Machafer Machado Ferreira, the director and leading actor of the film, who attended the premiere in Nevşehir, spoke to Anadolu Agency (AA) correspondent, highlighting the important scenes of the film, which took about a year to shoot in Brazil, were recorded in Cappadocia.

Expressing that the awareness of both St. George and Cappadocia will increase after the release of the movie, Ferreira said: “We will be the first as no one has ever told this story in the motion pictures before. There is an image of St. George that is strong and never loses faith. It was an extraordinary experience for us to shoot this movie in Cappadocia. Because it is the birthplace of St. George, a region integrated with it."

The premiere of the movie "George of Cappadocia," unfurling the life of St. George, Cappadocia, Türkiye, Oct. 22, 2022. (AA Photo)

"This movie will generate interest for Brazilians and every walk of life to get to know Cappadocia and will certainly open many doors," he added.

The director of the film company, Leandro Pires Bellini, emphasized that he believes the film will create a cultural bridge between the two countries and said: “Even though it is an international production, it will make a big impact in Brazil. It will make a great contribution to Cappadocia's tourism as well."

The movie will be screened in more than 30 countries.