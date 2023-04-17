The first personal exhibition in Türkiye of artist Frank Nitsche, "Turkish Delight," has been opened to visitors at the Pilevneli Gallery in Dolapdere.

The exhibition, which consists of Nitsche's recent works and spreads over four floors of the gallery, includes 31 oil paintings and a site-specific installation.

Frank Nitsche uses a wide range of visual archives from media, pop and consumer culture to showcase his abstract compositions.

The majority of his works are produced on wide canvas surfaces characterized by light shades of khaki, blue or green.

Nitsche's work often explores the relationship between materiality and perception, using a variety of materials such as tar, enamel and spray paint to create dynamic and layered surfaces. His paintings often feature geometric shapes and bold color combinations, while his mixed media works incorporate found objects and everyday materials to create complex and textured compositions.

One of Nitsche's most notable series of works is "Tar Pictures," which he began in the early 2000s. Herein, Nitsche applies layers of tar onto the canvas, creating a thick, black surface that he then carves into to reveal intricate patterns and shapes. The resulting works are both visually striking and tactile, allowing viewers to engage with the tangibility of the artwork.

The exhibition titled "Turkish Delight" will welcome art lovers at the Pilevneli Gallery until May 14.