Google on Thursday featured a special commemorative Doodle to celebrate Turkish engraver, Aliye Berger's 117th birthday.

The Doodle welcomed users with a depiction of Berger and her artworks.

A Google Doodle is a special and temporary alteration of the logo on Google's homepages. Google commemorates holidays, events and notable historical figures, including artists and scientists, on their birthdays with Doodles. On Dec. 24, Google opted to celebrate Aliye Berger’s birthday.

Berger, known for her expressionist artwork, was born into a family of artists, on Dec. 24, 1903, in Istanbul. She was interested in painting from a young age and studied painting and music at the Lycée Notre Dame de Sion, a private French high school in Istanbul.

In the 1940s she moved to London to study engraving and sculpture. Berger was one of the first Turkish engraving artists. She was mentored by John Buckland-Wright and on her return to Istanbul in 1951, Berger exhibited over a hundred original pieces. She later won an international painting competition, organized by Yapı Kredi Bank in 1954. Over the course of her life, Berger exhibited her paintings and engravings around the globe in 12 solo and 48 group exhibitions.

She passed away on Aug. 9, 1974. Today, three of her artworks are still on display at the Istanbul Art and Sculpture Museum.