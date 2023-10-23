In a joint effort with the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the Republic of Türkiye, Google Türkiye has unveiled the "Treasures of Türkiye" digital collection on the Google Arts & Culture platform, aimed at supporting Türkiye's digital transformation. This initiative, presented in collaboration with the General Directorate of Cultural Heritage and Museums and the Tourism Promotion and Development Agency (TGA), showcases a diverse array of content, including historic artifacts, archaeological sites, arts and crafts, and culinary heritage, representing the rich cultural tapestry of Türkiye.

To mark the 100th anniversary of the Republic of Türkiye, this digital collection brings together centuries-old culinary and cultural heritage from the lands where the Republic was founded. "Treasures of Türkiye" highlights both well-known and hidden gems, emphasizing Türkiye's historical sites, artistic endeavors, and culinary traditions. The collection, accessible on the Google Arts & Culture platform, features over 70 stories, written and visual content, a 10-part documentary series in collaboration with renowned historian and documentary producer Bettany Hughes, and 17 new "Street View" captures.

The details of the "Treasures of Türkiye" digital collection were unveiled during a press conference attended by the Minister of Culture and Tourism, Mehmet Nuri Ersoy. Speaking at the event, Minister Ersoy expressed his hope that the content featured on the platform would support the goals of attracting high-quality tourists, diversifying products, and promoting the rich cultural and historical heritage of all 81 provinces beyond the popular tourist destinations in Türkiye.

Mehmet Keteloğlu, the country director of Google Türkiye, emphasized on the significance of the project, stating: "As we celebrate the 100th anniversary of the republic, we wanted to create a meaningful digital collection to preserve our country's values and share them with the world through the Google Arts & Culture platform. We wholeheartedly believe that our digital collection, 'Google Arts & Culture: Treasures of Türkiye,' will evolve into a dynamic collection featuring many more stories, considering the richness and depth of our culture."

Google Arts & Culture – which collaborates with more than 3,000 institutions worldwide and engages in cultural initiatives in over 80 countries – is dedicated to preserving, enhancing accessibility, and promoting art and culture for educational and promotional purposes. Program manager of Google Arts & Culture Rami Jawhar said, "The 'Treasures of Türkiye' selection, ranging from ancient cities to mosaics, seafood feasts to unique flavors, is ready to be explored under the title of 'Treasures of Türkiye' on the Google Arts & Culture platform and its free mobile application."

Bettany Hughes shared her thoughts on the documentary series, saying: "Creating a selection from Türkiye's rich cultural heritage was challenging as there are countless stories to tell. With input from our partners, we crafted a series using a wide range of elements, from large monuments to mosaics, and elegant jewelry to the birth of the republic. We learned so much with each video we shot. I would like to express my gratitude once again to the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the General Directorate of Cultural Heritage, and numerous institutions, museum directors, historians, experts and archaeologists who assisted us during the filming process and content creation. It brings me great joy to support such a digital collection during such a significant period, namely the 100th anniversary of the Republic of Türkiye."

The videos feature mini-interviews with historians and experts, including Ilber Ortaylı, Esin Çelebi Bayru (the 22nd generation descendant of Rumi), Zeynep Inankur, Fatma Acun, Sevan Bıçakçı and Refika Birgül, and are available with English and Turkish subtitles, making them accessible to users worldwide.