Google commemorated the 115th birthday of Sedad Hakkı Eldem, one of the prominent figures in Turkish architecture, with a special doodle design.

The tech giant, known for celebrating significant events and personalities through its doodle designs, honors Sedad Hakkı Eldem’s birthday, recognizing his profound contributions to Turkish architecture. This special doodle was a gateway to discovering more about Eldem’s life and achievements.

A screenshot of the Google doodle design showing Turkish architect Sedad Hakkı Eldem.

Born on Dec. 20, 1908, in Istanbul, Sedad Hakkı Eldem hailed from a distinguished lineage. His father, Ismail Hakkı Bey, served as a consul in Marseille, Zurich and Munich, while his mother, Azize Galip Hanım, was the daughter of Galip Edhem Bey, who was the brother of the famed Ottoman painter and archaeologist Osman Hamdi Bey. Notably, Eldem’s great-grandfather was none other than Ibrahim Edhem Pasha, an aristocrat and statesman during the Ottoman era.

Growing up amid diplomatic postings due to his father’s career, Eldem spent his childhood in various European cities like Geneva, Munich and Zurich. He received his primary education in French and pursued his high school studies in German, becoming proficient in both languages. In 1924, he returned to Istanbul and graduated from the Istanbul State Academy of Fine Arts with a degree in architecture in 1928. He later established his own office in Istanbul in 1932 while simultaneously teaching at the Academy of Fine Arts, a role he maintained until his retirement in 1978.

A sketch by Sedad Hakkı Eldem. (Wikipedia Photo)

Eldem made significant contributions to the field of architecture by conducting extensive studies on Ottoman-era homes and 18th-19th century palaces and mansions, advocating for the reintroduction of traditional motifs into architectural design. He played pivotal roles in organizations dedicated to preserving historical structures, serving on the Committee for the Conservation of Ancient Monuments from 1941 to 1945 and later on the Board of Immovable Cultural Heritage and Monuments from 1962 to 1978.

Representing Türkiye, Eldem attended the inaugural general assembly of the International Union of Architects (UIA) held in Lausanne in 1948. In recognition of his architectural achievements, he was awarded the prestigious Aga Khan Award for Architecture in 1986.