A grand event was held at the historic building of Iş Bank's Beyoğlu Branch on Istiklal Avenue to mark the launch of the Iş Bank Painting and Sculpture Museum, which will be open to the public on Oct. 29 in celebration of the Republic of Türkiye's 100th anniversary.

The event was attended by prominent figures including Istanbul Governor Davut Gül, Beyoğlu Mayor Haydar Ali Yıldız, along numerous members of the press.

Addressing the audience, Governor Gül highlighted the shared history of Iş Bank and the Republic of Türkiye, saying: "Iş Bank has witnessed the triumphs and challenges of the Republic, remaining deeply connected to the people and the nation. We express our gratitude to all those, especially Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, who contributed to the establishment of Iş Bank."

Governor Gül emphasized Iş Bank's significant support for culture and the arts, considering it even more valuable than its contributions to Turkish industry. He extended his gratitude to all those involved in the establishment of this important museum.

The launch of the Iş Bank Painting and Sculpture Museum, which will be opened on Oct. 29 in commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the Republic of Türkiye, Istanbul, Türkiye, Oct. 26, 2023. (AA Photo)

Iş Bank Board Chairperson Adnan Bali underlined the importance of commemorating those who create lasting legacies in society, saying: "Transforming this culturally significant building, recognized as a heritage site, into a permanent work of art in this manner is a source of great pride. In this monumental endeavor to preserve the shared heritage of our society for future generations, we have spared no effort. We have not measured this significant work in monetary terms but in the responsibility of passing down our cultural legacy reflecting the collective past of our society."

Bali announced that the inaugural exhibition at the Iş Bank Art Museum will showcase a collection of around 600 artworks carefully curated from their collection, featuring pieces from renowned artists such as Osman Hamdi Bey, Şeker Ahmet Paşa, Hoca Ali Rıza, and Ibrahim Çallı, among others.

These artworks, totaling around 2,700, span various artistic styles and periods, providing visitors with a comprehensive view of the evolution of Turkish painting.

The founding curatorial responsibilities of the museum were entrusted to architect, art historian, and writer Gül Irepoğlu, with museology-related advice provided by Burçak Madran.

This historic building, an invaluable part of Beyoğlu's cultural heritage, was constructed in the early 1900s with its ground floor serving commercial purposes and the upper floors as residences. The building, including the basement, ground floor, one terrace and six additional floors, stands as a testament to the rich architectural history of the region.

The Iş Bankası Art Iş Bank Painting and Sculpture Museum promises to be a beacon of cultural enlightenment, preserving Türkiye's artistic heritage for generations to come, and a testament to Iş Bank's enduring commitment to the nation's cultural legacy.