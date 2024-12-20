In a significant cultural development, 1,055 ancient coins from the Lydian civilization were returned to Türkiye after being rescued from smugglers by Greek authorities. These coins, dating from the seventh to the fifth centuries B.C., were officially handed over to Türkiye's Minister of Culture and Tourism, Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, during a ceremony held in Athens, Greece.

During his visit to Athens, Minister Ersoy first attended the fifth Joint Tourism Commission Meeting between Türkiye and Greece. He then met with the Greek minister of Tourism, Olga Kefaloyanni, where they discussed enhancing cooperation between their countries in the field of tourism. In a joint press conference, Ersoy highlighted tourism's role as a means for people to experience each other's cultures, daily lives, gastronomy and history. He emphasized that culture and tourism are essential tools for fostering bilateral and multilateral relations, enhancing mutual understanding and bringing nations closer together.

Ersoy also pointed out the growing momentum of cooperation between Türkiye and Greece in recent years, noting that effective cooperation mechanisms have led to a significant increase in tourism traffic between the two nations. Kefaloyanni echoed these sentiments, affirming the commitment of both countries to deepen their tourism collaboration, calling tourism a bridge that brings people closer.

Return of Lydian coins

Following the tourism discussions, Minister Ersoy visited the Numismatic Museum in Athens, where he met with the Greek Culture Minister Lina Mendoni. During their meeting, a ceremony was held to return the 1,055 coins that Greek authorities had discovered during a search at the Kipi Border Gate near the Turkish border, which were confirmed to be of Turkish origin.

Ersoy explained that the silver coins belonged to the Lydian civilization, which is credited as the first in history to mint coins. The collection also includes coins from cities like Tarsus, Side, Aspendos and Soli-Pompeiopolis. Thanks to this cooperation, these ancient artifacts are now being returned to their rightful homeland.

Minister Ersoy reminded attendees that Türkiye and Greece signed an agreement in 2013 to prevent the illegal import, export and transfer of cultural property. The return of these coins was a direct result of this agreement, highlighting the success of bilateral cooperation. He stressed that Türkiye and Greece would continue to work together to strengthen these efforts, focusing on closer cooperation mechanisms and improved inter-institutional communication.

Ersoy emphasized the importance of this historic return, marking the first time Greece has returned cultural property to Türkiye. He noted that both countries share a rich historical and civilizational heritage, and this cooperation is crucial in preserving that legacy. He highlighted the ongoing battle against the threat of cultural property trafficking, underlining the need for a unified stance in combating this global issue. Ersoy reiterated that Türkiye and Greece are committed to taking necessary actions to protect and preserve their shared cultural heritage, setting an example for other nations.

Ersoy emphasized the need for all nations to prioritize the protection of cultural heritage, highlighting that international cooperation is crucial in combating cultural property trafficking. He called for coordinated global efforts in this regard, a view supported by Greek Minister Mendoni.

Ersoy also highlighted the mutual support between Türkiye and Greece in repatriating cultural heritage. He noted Türkiye's backing for the return of the Boğazköy Sphinx from Germany and reaffirmed Türkiye's commitment to supporting Greece in reclaiming the Elgin Marbles from the U.K., expressing hope for the eventual reunification of the Parthenon Marbles in Greece.

Minister Mendoni acknowledged that Greece, too, has suffered from artifact smuggling. She expressed gratitude for the return of the artifacts, underscoring the importance of returning cultural property to its rightful owners. Mendoni also thanked Türkiye for its support in the Elgin Marbles efforts and confirmed continued collaboration between the two countries to combat illegal artifact trafficking.

Following the ceremony, Minister Mendoni officially handed over the 1,055 Lydian coins to Minister Ersoy, marking a significant milestone in the cultural cooperation between Greece and Türkiye.